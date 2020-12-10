Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s traded shares stood at 2,539,310 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply a decline of -15.99% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The OBLN share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -89.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $12.86 Million, with an average of 35.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OBLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

After registering a -15.99% downside on the day, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.13 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 47.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.67%, and 97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.89%. Short interest in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw shorts transact 355.99 Million shares and set a 90.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.75, implying a decline of -54.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $0.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBLN is trading -54.55% off suggested target high and -54.55% from its likely low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 74.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.31% of the shares at 46.12% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 740Thousand shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $673.7 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 700.01 Thousand shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $637.29 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 43,043 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.19 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33Thousand, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about $30.04 Thousand.

