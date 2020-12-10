QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares stood at 52,649,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $75.14, to imply an increase of 29.78% or $17.24 in intraday trading. The QS share’s 52-week high remains $87.5, putting it -16.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.74. The company has a valuation of $27.27 Billion, with an average of 15.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for QuantumScape Corporation (QS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying a decline of -62.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QS is trading -62.74% off suggested target high and -62.74% from its likely low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

