Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares stood at 2,353,310 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply a decline of -1.85% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The NAT share’s 52-week high remains $9, putting it -182.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $482.34 Million, with an average of 3.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside on the day, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.54- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 9.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.27%, and 1.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.16%. Short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw shorts transact 9.22 Million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.62, implying an increase of 13.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.3 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAT is trading 88.09% off suggested target high and -59.25% from its likely low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordic American Tankers Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are -32.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -642.86% against -0.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -255.6% this quarter before falling -103.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 36.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $29.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.82 Million and $83.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.9% before falling -18.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 89.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 4.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.38%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders hold 2.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.58% of the shares at 31.5% float percentage. In total, 202 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.9 Million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5Million shares, or about 3.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.46 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3,162,774 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 Million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.86 Million.

