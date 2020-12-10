Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s traded shares stood at 1,081,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.88, to imply a decline of -1.46% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The LBTYK share’s 52-week high remains $24.33, putting it -6.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.36. The company has a valuation of $13.54 Billion, with an average of 3.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LBTYK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside on the day, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.33 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 5.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.04%, and 14.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.8%. Short interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw shorts transact 8.68 Million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.85, implying an increase of 39.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $42.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBTYK is trading 84% off suggested target high and -8.22% from its likely low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 180.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Liberty Global plc insiders hold 5.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.39% of the shares at 82.86% float percentage. In total, 503 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 54.56 Million shares (or 14.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 26.26 Million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $539.25 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 18,754,301 shares. This is just over 4.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $385.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.55 Million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about $84.99 Million.

