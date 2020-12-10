Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s traded shares stood at 1,129,937 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.81, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The ICHR share’s 52-week high remains $39.83, putting it -21.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.68. The company has a valuation of $763.38 Million, with an average of 478.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 312.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICHR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside on the day, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.19 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.73%, and 22.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.1%. Short interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw shorts transact 1.11 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38, implying an increase of 15.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICHR is trading 31.06% off suggested target high and -2.47% from its likely low.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ichor Holdings, Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) shares are +46.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.6% against 1.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.7% this quarter before jumping 26.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 45.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $233.28 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $233.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.35 Million and $220.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.2% before jumping 6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 98.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -79.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.07% annually.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s Major holders

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.53% of the shares at 89.63% float percentage. In total, 240 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 14.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.59 Million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $34.25 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,405,577 shares. This is just over 6.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 600Thousand, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $19.69 Million.

