Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares stood at 2,851,120 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.54, to imply an increase of 12.15% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The SID share’s 52-week high remains $5.55, putting it -0.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $7.75 Billion, with an average of 2.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SID a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

After registering a 12.15% upside on the day, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.54- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.43%, and 50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.57%. Short interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw shorts transact 6.71 Million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.51, implying a decline of -36.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.52 and $4.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SID is trading -22.56% off suggested target high and -54.51% from its likely low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares are +148.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.59% against -10.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.2% this quarter before jumping 166.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.21 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 81% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -64.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.48% annually.

SID Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 1.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.73% of the shares at 2.73% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Growth Management L.P.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.4 Million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CGM Trust with 9.4 Million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $27.64 Million.

We also have CGM Focus Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, CGM Focus Fund holds roughly 5,400,000 shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.2 Million, or 0.3% of the shares, all valued at about $9.7 Million.

