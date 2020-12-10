American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares stood at 2,932,483 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.8, to imply a decline of -2.33% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The AMWL share’s 52-week high remains $41.8, putting it -40.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.34. The company has a valuation of $7Billion, with an average of 2.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Well Corporation (AMWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMWL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 20.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMWL is trading 47.65% off suggested target high and -12.75% from its likely low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -65.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders hold 17.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.33% of the shares at 29.56% float percentage. In total, 172 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.4 Million shares (or 2.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridger Management LLC with 4.63 Million shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $137.31 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Partners Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,750,000 shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $50.26 Million.

