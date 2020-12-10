NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s traded shares stood at 2,148,621 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.67, to imply a decline of -0.37% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NGL share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -352.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $343.82 Million, with an average of 2.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NGL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside on the day, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.88- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 7.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.98%, and -1.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.46%. Short interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw shorts transact 3.55 Million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.58, implying a decline of -3.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGL is trading 49.81% off suggested target high and -25.09% from its likely low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NGL Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares are -50.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -178.69% against 20.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -72.2% this quarter before jumping 101.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.23 Billion and $1.68 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34.1% before falling -4.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.71% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -107.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NGL Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 14.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 17.04%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

NGL Energy Partners LP insiders hold 4.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.96% of the shares at 47.21% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.83 Million shares (or 16.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 14.32 Million shares, or about 11.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $56.69 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 13,822,961 shares. This is just over 10.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.43 Million, or 10.43% of the shares, all valued at about $58.81 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored