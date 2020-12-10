NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s traded shares stood at 2,676,414 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decline of -1.08% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NEX share’s 52-week high remains $7.14, putting it -94.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $786.72 Million, with an average of 1.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

After registering a -1.08% downside on the day, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.94- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.01%, and 51.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.22%. Short interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw shorts transact 4.33 Million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.61, implying a decline of -1.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEX is trading 36.24% off suggested target high and -45.5% from its likely low.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares are +31.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 408.7% against -24.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -266.7% this quarter before falling -211.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -39.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $187.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $221.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $648.43 Million and $627.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -71% before falling -64.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -259.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.67% of the shares at 91.62% float percentage. In total, 211 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Feinberg Stephen. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 40.08 Million shares (or 18.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.63 Million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $36.31 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 6,188,202 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.1 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $9.43 Million.

