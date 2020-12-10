NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s traded shares stood at 1,381,708 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.21, to imply a decline of -0.62% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The NEE share’s 52-week high remains $83.34, putting it -13.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.7. The company has a valuation of $143.63 Billion, with an average of 7.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside on the day, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.29 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.61%, and -2.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.89%. Short interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw shorts transact 22.1 Million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.19, implying an increase of 13.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $138.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEE is trading 89.18% off suggested target high and -7.12% from its likely low.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.55 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.81 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.59 Billion and $4.61 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.9% before jumping 4.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -38.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.73% annually.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 22 and January 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.45%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.75% of the shares at 80.88% float percentage. In total, 2439 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 177.93 Million shares (or 36.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.35 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 151.21 Million shares, or about 30.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.49 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 54,917,552 shares. This is just over 11.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.81 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.18 Million, or 8.2% of the shares, all valued at about $2.79 Billion.

