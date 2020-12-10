New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s traded shares stood at 10,460,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 1.42% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NGD share’s 52-week high remains $2.28, putting it -6.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $1.45 Billion, with an average of 8.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New Gold Inc. (NGD), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NGD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

After registering a 1.42% upside on the day, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.18- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.74%, and 8.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.18%. Short interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) saw shorts transact 6.15 Million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.37, implying an increase of 10.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $3.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGD is trading 45.79% off suggested target high and -29.91% from its likely low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are +57.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100% against 18.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 55.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $217.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $169.5 Million and $185.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.2% before jumping 27.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 93.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 38,695,667 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.37 Million, or 4.34% of the shares, all valued at about $59.62 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored