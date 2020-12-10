MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares stood at 5,874,209 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.81, to imply an increase of 6.92% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The MPLN share’s 52-week high remains $10.47, putting it -18.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.12. The company has a valuation of $6.12 Billion, with an average of 5.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MPLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

After registering a 6.92% upside on the day, MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.12- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 3.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.96%, and 1.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.36%. Short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw shorts transact 16.74 Million shares and set a 3.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 19.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPLN is trading 24.86% off suggested target high and 13.51% from its likely low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

