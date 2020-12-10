Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 1,780,917 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply a decline of -4.83% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $15.25, putting it -329.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $162.35 Million, with an average of 36.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIZI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

After registering a -4.83% downside on the day, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.91- this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 39.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.42%, and 49.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.48%. Short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw shorts transact 313.49 Million shares and set a 50.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.3, implying an increase of 49.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIZI is trading 57.75% off suggested target high and 40.85% from its likely low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -375.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.08% of the shares at 2.08% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 645.42 Thousand shares (or 15.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 47.1 Thousand shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $106.45 Thousand.

