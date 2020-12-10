Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s traded shares stood at 1,478,609 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 10.13% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The LEJU share’s 52-week high remains $6.96, putting it -166.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $348.94 Million, with an average of 281.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEJU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

After registering a 10.13% upside on the day, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.03- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 12.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.11%, and 7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.35%. Short interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw shorts transact 240.45 Million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.6, implying an increase of 37.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.6 and $3.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEJU is trading 37.93% off suggested target high and 37.93% from its likely low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leju Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares are +30.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 187.5% against -24.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 250% this quarter before falling -125% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $233.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $226.81 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 185.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Leju Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 2.09% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 1.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 408.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $806.59 Thousand.

We also have Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Jacob Internet Fund holds roughly 477,681 shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $943.42 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 160.87 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $317.72 Thousand.

