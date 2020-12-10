Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s traded shares stood at 2,137,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.74, to imply a decline of -15.36% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The LEAF share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -57.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $131.47 Million, with an average of 160.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 158.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEAF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) trade information

After registering a -15.36% downside on the day, Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.08- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 21.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.78%, and -14.01% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 18.88%. Short interest in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw shorts transact 1.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 89.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEAF is trading 89.87% off suggested target high and 89.87% from its likely low.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leaf Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) shares are +93.77% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 35.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $63.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.1 Million and $32.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.7% before jumping 29.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s Major holders

Leaf Group Ltd. insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.45% of the shares at 74.98% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oak Management Corp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.72 Million shares (or 13.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. with 2.77 Million shares, or about 10.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.91 Million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 620,000 shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 504.46 Thousand, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $2.53 Million.

