Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s traded shares stood at 3,660,395 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.37, to imply a decline of -1.26% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The KURA share’s 52-week high remains $43, putting it -12.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.35. The company has a valuation of $2.18 Billion, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 742.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KURA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside on the day, Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.00 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 10.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.89%, and 1.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.05%. Short interest in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) saw shorts transact 4.33 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.22, implying an increase of 17.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KURA is trading 56.37% off suggested target high and -11.39% from its likely low.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -42.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.93% annually.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Kura Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 4.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.64% of the shares at 100.38% float percentage. In total, 240 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.24 Million shares (or 12.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $221.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 4.61 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $141.21 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,865,963 shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $45.18 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored