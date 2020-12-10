Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s traded shares stood at 8,021,269 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply a decline of -9.89% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The HMHC share’s 52-week high remains $6.85, putting it -108.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $412.79 Million, with an average of 1.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HMHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) trade information

After registering a -9.89% downside on the day, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.75- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 12.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and 16.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.52%. Short interest in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw shorts transact 5.28 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.48, implying an increase of 6.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.9 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMHC is trading 52.44% off suggested target high and -11.59% from its likely low.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) shares are +81.72% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.7% this quarter before jumping 79.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -26% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $200.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $172.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.47 Million and $189.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.8% before falling -8.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -54.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s Major holders

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.3% of the shares at 89.01% float percentage. In total, 146 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anchorage Capital Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.47 Million shares (or 15.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 14.85 Million shares, or about 11.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $25.7 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 7,198,968 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 Million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about $5.85 Million.

