Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares stood at 1,855,382 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 12.12% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The HOTH share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -291.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $24.46 Million, with an average of 194.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 180.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

After registering a 12.12% upside on the day, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and 4.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.7%. Short interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw shorts transact 12.61 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 440.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOTH is trading 440.54% off suggested target high and 440.54% from its likely low.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 37.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.56% of the shares at 2.52% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 79.21 Thousand shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.04 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49.69 Thousand shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $97.88 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 41,045 shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.86 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.1 Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $40.25 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored