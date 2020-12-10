HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s traded shares stood at 14,270,597 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply a decline of -4.84% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The HEXO share’s 52-week high remains $2.3, putting it -134.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.346. The company has a valuation of $478.69 Million, with an average of 71.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for HEXO Corp. (HEXO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give HEXO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

After registering a -4.84% downside on the day, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.19 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 17.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.23%, and 18.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.36%. Short interest in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw shorts transact 14.79 Million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.75, implying a decline of -23.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.45 and $1.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEXO is trading 33.67% off suggested target high and -54.08% from its likely low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders hold 5.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.05% of the shares at 10.62% float percentage. In total, 112 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 35.38 Million shares (or 7.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.18 Million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $774.57 Thousand.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 35,381,048 shares. This is just over 7.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about $793.16 Thousand.

