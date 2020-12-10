Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares stood at 1,628,695 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.17, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HPE share’s 52-week high remains $16.45, putting it -35.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.43. The company has a valuation of $15.71 Billion, with an average of 13.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HPE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside on the day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.37 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and 22.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.39%. Short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) saw shorts transact 27.23 Million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.55, implying an increase of 3.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPE is trading 39.69% off suggested target high and -17.83% from its likely low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares are +24.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.56% against -28.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -9.1% this quarter before jumping 72.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $6.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.95 Billion and $6.29 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.5% before jumping 3.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -36.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.12% annually.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.28%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.5% of the shares at 84.73% float percentage. In total, 1019 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 157.06 Million shares (or 12.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 145.31 Million shares, or about 11.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.36 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 95,728,445 shares. This is just over 7.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $896.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.06 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $337.85 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored