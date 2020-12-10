HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s traded shares stood at 1,901,444 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply an increase of 9.94% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The HCHC share’s 52-week high remains $4.33, putting it -11.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $296.39 Million, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 397.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) trade information

After registering a 9.94% upside on the day, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.05- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.21%, and 62.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.34%. Short interest in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) saw shorts transact 2.99 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 119.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCHC is trading 119.64% off suggested target high and 119.64% from its likely low.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HC2 Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) shares are +23.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2444.44% against -21%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.5% this quarter before jumping 77.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -26.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $250Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $498.4 Million and $444.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.8% before falling -43.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -121.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s Major holders

HC2 Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 39.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.95% of the shares at 46.22% float percentage. In total, 105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jefferies Group Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 7.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.77 Million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $6.69 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,229,398 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 938.32 Thousand, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about $2.02 Million.

