Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s traded shares stood at 3,579,047 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.2, to imply an increase of 2.61% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The GHIV share’s 52-week high remains $11.69, putting it -4.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $600.31 Million, with an average of 3.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GHIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside on the day, Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.69 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 3.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.22%, and 12.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.65%. Short interest in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) saw shorts transact 2.7 Million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.5, implying an increase of 2.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $11.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GHIV is trading 2.68% off suggested target high and 2.68% from its likely low.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s Major holders

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.62% of the shares at 99.55% float percentage. In total, 82 institutions holds shares in the company, led by King Street Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 17.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 2.37 Million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $24.45 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 345.11 Thousand, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $3.56 Million.

