Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s traded shares stood at 2,453,465 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.29, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The GLNG share’s 52-week high remains $15.24, putting it -64.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.54. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 2.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLNG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside on the day, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.67- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and 2.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.67%. Short interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw shorts transact 8.73 Million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 72.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLNG is trading 126.05% off suggested target high and 18.41% from its likely low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golar LNG Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares are +24.28% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 108% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $107.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $104.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.05 Million and $115.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -22.4% before falling -9.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Golar LNG Limited insiders hold 12.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.9% of the shares at 81.88% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.85 Million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.47 Million shares, or about 5.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $33.09 Million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 2,744,667 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 Million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $14.72 Million.

