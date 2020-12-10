GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s traded shares stood at 1,443,833 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The GIGM share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -22.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $35.42 Million, with an average of 364.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 60.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GIGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside on the day, GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.90- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 18.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.85%, and 13.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.95%. Short interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw shorts transact 1.63 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 135.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIGM is trading 135.85% off suggested target high and 135.85% from its likely low.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 48% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s Major holders

GigaMedia Limited insiders hold 39.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.32% of the shares at 7.14% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 306.71 Thousand shares (or 2.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $871.08 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 49.61 Thousand shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $140.89 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored