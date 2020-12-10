Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s traded shares stood at 14,357,615 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply an increase of 23.25% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The FRAN share’s 52-week high remains $12.13, putting it -331.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $8.52 Million, with an average of 797.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 469.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FRAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) trade information

After registering a 23.25% upside on the day, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.69- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 23.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.04%, and -18.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.93%. Short interest in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) saw shorts transact 595.29 Million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21, implying an increase of 647.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRAN is trading 647.33% off suggested target high and 647.33% from its likely low.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s Major holders

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation insiders hold 5.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.37% of the shares at 47.04% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 94.06 Thousand shares (or 3.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.09 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 75.38 Thousand shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $202.03 Thousand.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds roughly 115,978 shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $684.27 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74.45 Thousand, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about $219.62 Thousand.

