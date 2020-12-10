Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s traded shares stood at 1,604,057 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $336.11, to imply an increase of 7.54% or $23.57 in intraday trading. The TWLO share’s 52-week high remains $341.7, putting it -1.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.06. The company has a valuation of $53.97 Billion, with an average of 2.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Twilio Inc. (TWLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TWLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

After registering a 7.54% upside on the day, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $333 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.99%, and 24.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 238.33%. Short interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) saw shorts transact 7.46 Million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $352.67, implying an increase of 4.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $169 and $550 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWLO is trading 63.64% off suggested target high and -49.72% from its likely low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twilio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are +65.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.25% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -275% this quarter before falling -150% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 47% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $454.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $488.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $331.22 Million and $364.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.1% before jumping 34% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.5% annually.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Twilio Inc. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.97% of the shares at 85.33% float percentage. In total, 987 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.35 Million shares (or 8.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.66 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.88 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,872,183 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $956.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.23 Million, or 2.3% of the shares, all valued at about $797.8 Million.

