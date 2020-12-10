Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares stood at 1,642,856 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.62, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The SYF share’s 52-week high remains $38.18, putting it -17.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.15. The company has a valuation of $18.97 Billion, with an average of 4.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synchrony Financial (SYF), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside on the day, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.04 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.4%, and 9.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.8%. Short interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw shorts transact 10.34 Million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.79, implying an increase of 12.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYF is trading 56.35% off suggested target high and -14.16% from its likely low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchrony Financial share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares are +46.05% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.6% this quarter before jumping 84.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.56 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.58 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.03 Billion and $3.89 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.6% before falling -7.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 48.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.5% annually.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial has its next earnings report out between January 22 and January 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synchrony Financial has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Synchrony Financial insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.85% of the shares at 102.22% float percentage. In total, 894 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 63.48 Million shares (or 10.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 48.33 Million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.26 Billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 19,637,700 shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $513.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.55 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $406.96 Million.

