Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 8,727,168 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $371.26, to imply a decline of -4.81% or -$18.74 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $429, putting it -15.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $208.55. The company has a valuation of $105.1 Billion, with an average of 8.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNOW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $296.73, implying a decline of -20.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175 and $515 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOW is trading 38.72% off suggested target high and -52.86% from its likely low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -95.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.32% of the shares at 96.32% float percentage. In total, 435 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC US (TTGP) Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.46 Million shares (or 34.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.38 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 6.13 Million shares, or about 12.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.54 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 1,020,700 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 773.94 Thousand, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about $194.26 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored