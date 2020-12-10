Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s traded shares stood at 6,832,050 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.4, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The MUR share’s 52-week high remains $28.12, putting it -126.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.5. The company has a valuation of $1.91 Billion, with an average of 5.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give MUR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside on the day, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.92 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.03%, and 42.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.73%. Short interest in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) saw shorts transact 17.2 Million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.75, implying a decline of -5.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUR is trading 53.23% off suggested target high and -27.42% from its likely low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Murphy Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares are -9.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -237.93% against -32.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -162.5% this quarter before jumping 10% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -24.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $484.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $459.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $637.48 Million and $1Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -24.1% before falling -54.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 187.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.64% annually.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Murphy Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 4.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.8%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Murphy Oil Corporation insiders hold 5.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.03% of the shares at 87.82% float percentage. In total, 369 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.4 Million shares (or 13.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $181.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.75 Million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $122.62 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 15,184,766 shares. This is just over 9.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $200.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $30.45 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored