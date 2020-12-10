Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,967,576 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decline of 0.87% or $0 in intraday trading. The GEN share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -257.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $87.49 Million, with an average of 721.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside on the day, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.56 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.65%, and 13.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.02%. Short interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw shorts transact 755Million shares and set a 686.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.54, implying an increase of 3.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.5 and $0.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEN is trading 9.62% off suggested target high and -3.85% from its likely low.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $923.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $922.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.7% before falling -15.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 103.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Major holders

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 42.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.79% of the shares at 39.52% float percentage. In total, 66 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.74 Million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.82 Million shares, or about 3.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,001,920 shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 629.32 Thousand, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $342.48 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored