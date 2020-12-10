Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s traded shares stood at 1,441,366 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply a decline of -4.7% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The ALSK share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -10.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $191.07 Million, with an average of 1.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALSK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) trade information

After registering a -4.7% downside on the day, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.92- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 8.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.03%, and 16.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.39%. Short interest in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw shorts transact 383.61 Million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -15.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALSK is trading -15.49% off suggested target high and -15.49% from its likely low.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s Major holders

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. insiders hold 12.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.58% of the shares at 56.44% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.86 Million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.72 Million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $7.44 Million.

We also have Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Aegis Value, Inc. holds roughly 2,181,044 shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 Million, or 3.65% of the shares, all valued at about $3.93 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored