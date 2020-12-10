Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s traded shares stood at 4,916,945 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.85, to imply a decline of -3.78% or -$0.74 in intraday trading. The FEAC share’s 52-week high remains $20.48, putting it -8.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $1.63 Billion, with an average of 5.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FEAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) trade information

After registering a -3.78% downside on the day, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.48 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 7.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.22%, and 55.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.4%. Short interest in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) saw shorts transact 1.77 Million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s Major holders

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 25.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.38% of the shares at 85.61% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.25 Million shares (or 7.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 4.62 Million shares, or about 6.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $56.23 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 1,385,093 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 985.43 Thousand, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about $11.98 Million.

