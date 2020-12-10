EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares stood at 1,545,747 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.63, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $2.67 in intraday trading. The EOG share’s 52-week high remains $89.54, putting it -60.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27. The company has a valuation of $32.31 Billion, with an average of 8.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EOG a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.76, implying an increase of 11.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOG is trading 61.78% off suggested target high and -17.31% from its likely low.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EOG Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares are +3.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.32% against -34.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -80.7% this quarter before falling -27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -37.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.32 Billion and $4.72 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -36.2% before falling -39.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -18.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.88% annually.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 25 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EOG Resources, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.5, with the share yield ticking at 2.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.17%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources, Inc. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.08% of the shares at 90.4% float percentage. In total, 1137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 71.01 Million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.55 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.41 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.7 Billion.

We also have Amcap Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Amcap Fund holds roughly 26,148,238 shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $939.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.5 Million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about $772.84 Million.

