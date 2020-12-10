Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s traded shares stood at 10,674,057 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 7.37% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ENTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.4, putting it -188.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $21.28 Million, with an average of 348.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 101.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

After registering a 7.37% upside on the day, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.51 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 19.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.02%, and 9.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.99%. Short interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw shorts transact 53.68 Million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 238.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENTX is trading 238.98% off suggested target high and 238.98% from its likely low.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Entera Bio Ltd. insiders hold 41.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.38% of the shares at 17.65% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Knoll Capital Management, L.P.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 121.62 Thousand shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $150.8 Thousand.

