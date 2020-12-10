Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 9,365,947 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.69, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $13.86, putting it -107.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $18.32 Billion, with an average of 24.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Energy Transfer LP (ET), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside on the day, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.99- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.44%, and 23.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.7%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 50.5 Million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.95, implying an increase of 48.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ET is trading 124.22% off suggested target high and -10.31% from its likely low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are -17.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -130.88% against -7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.6% this quarter before jumping 181.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $10.45 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.85 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.72 Billion and $11.63 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8% before falling -6.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.9% annually.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.07, with the share yield ticking at 16.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.71%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 14.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.3% of the shares at 43.47% float percentage. In total, 810 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc.. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 144.98 Million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $785.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 65.68 Million shares, or about 2.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $356Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 49,378,191 shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $317.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.04 Million, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $224.96 Million.

