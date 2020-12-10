Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s traded shares stood at 1,938,960 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $159.78, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The LLY share’s 52-week high remains $170.75, putting it -6.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $117.06. The company has a valuation of $152.93 Billion, with an average of 4.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.07.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside on the day, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $162 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.08%, and 9.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.8%. Short interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw shorts transact 5.55 Million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $169.2, implying an increase of 5.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $143 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLY is trading 25.17% off suggested target high and -10.5% from its likely low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eli Lilly and Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares are +9.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.86% against 9.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.7% this quarter before jumping 7.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $6.71 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.62 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.11 Billion and $5.86 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.8% before jumping 13% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 54.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.8% annually.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company has its next earnings report out on January 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eli Lilly and Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.96, with the share yield ticking at 1.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.31%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Eli Lilly and Company insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.01% of the shares at 78.14% float percentage. In total, 2315 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lilly Endowment, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 111.13 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.45 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 69.17 Million shares, or about 7.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.24 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 24,140,930 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.57 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.23 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $3.14 Billion.

