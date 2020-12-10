Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares stood at 2,784,066 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply a decline of -4.92% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The DVAX share’s 52-week high remains $12.44, putting it -168.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $511.2 Million, with an average of 3.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DVAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

After registering a -4.92% downside on the day, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.42- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 14.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.62%, and 19.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.88%. Short interest in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) saw shorts transact 27.56 Million shares and set a 8.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 244.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DVAX is trading 331.03% off suggested target high and 201.72% from its likely low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynavax Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are -14.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.08% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.7% this quarter before falling -26.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 13.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.57 Million and $11.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.6% before jumping 170.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 15.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.84% of the shares at 81.46% float percentage. In total, 214 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.6 Million shares (or 10.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 10.95 Million shares, or about 9.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $47.29 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 10,141,678 shares. This is just over 9.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.95 Million, or 5.4% of the shares, all valued at about $48.25 Million.

