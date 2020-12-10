DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares stood at 1,926,347 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.39, to imply a decline of -1.27% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The DOYU share’s 52-week high remains $17.85, putting it -44.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.11. The company has a valuation of $4Billion, with an average of 5.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DOYU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside on the day, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.86 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.89%, and -8.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.4%. Short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw shorts transact 7.18 Million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $404.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $426.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $294.77 Million and $325.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.3% before jumping 31.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 104.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.31% annually.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.35% of the shares at 18.68% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.78 Million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $129.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.36 Million shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $70.83 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,021,028 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.89 Million, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $25.01 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored