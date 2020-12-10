Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s traded shares stood at 3,094,608 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CELP share’s 52-week high remains $9.78, putting it -310.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $29.06 Million, with an average of 68.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (CELP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CELP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside on the day, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (CELP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.86- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 38.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.15%, and 22.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.13%. Short interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw shorts transact 789Thousand shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 47.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELP is trading 47.06% off suggested target high and 47.06% from its likely low.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (CELP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (CELP) shares are -49.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -144.32% against -24.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -169.2% this quarter before falling -130.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -46.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $46.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.25 Million and $68.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.4% before falling -30.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 14.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s Major holders

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. insiders hold 64.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.18% of the shares at 3.3% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verus Financial Partners, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 42.29 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abacus Planning Group, Inc. with 42.29 Thousand shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $89.66 Thousand.

