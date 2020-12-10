Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s traded shares stood at 4,415,182 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.89, to imply a decline of -4.31% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CLVS share’s 52-week high remains $14.09, putting it -188.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $505.78 Million, with an average of 4.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CLVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.81.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

After registering a -4.31% downside on the day, Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.58- this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 12.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and 17.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.09%. Short interest in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) saw shorts transact 39.52 Million shares and set a 8.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 43.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLVS is trading 206.75% off suggested target high and -38.65% from its likely low.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clovis Oncology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) shares are -25.8% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.41% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.2% this quarter before jumping 48.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $39.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.31 Million and $42.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1% before jumping 2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -5.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 78.9% annually.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Clovis Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.63% of the shares at 61.91% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.65 Million shares (or 10.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.18 Million shares, or about 7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $36.04 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8,412,246 shares. This is just over 9.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.42 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $14.08 Million.

