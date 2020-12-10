Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 19,989,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.66, to imply a decline of -2.91% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $13.64, putting it -7.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $5.05 Billion, with an average of 14.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a -2.91% downside on the day, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.64 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 7.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.61%, and 48.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.71%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 64.13 Million shares and set a 5.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.44, implying a decline of -17.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $15.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLF is trading 24.41% off suggested target high and -58.53% from its likely low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are +126.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -135.71% against 17.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -52% this quarter before jumping 68.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 153.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.81 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.51 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $534.1 Million and $324.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 239.2% before jumping 366.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -69.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.74% annually.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.61% of the shares at 71.73% float percentage. In total, 406 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 58.84 Million shares (or 14.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $377.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.29 Million shares, or about 10.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $258.67 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 24,448,700 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $202.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.99 Million, or 3% of the shares, all valued at about $62.1 Million.

