Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 2,340,908 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decline of -8.39% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $3.1, putting it -136.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $612.13 Million, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

After registering a -8.39% downside on the day, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.64 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 20.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.08%, and 13.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.2%. Short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw shorts transact 15.1 Million shares and set a 7.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.77, implying an increase of 35.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCO is trading 129.01% off suggested target high and -23.66% from its likely low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) shares are +15.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.09% against -21.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -400% this quarter before jumping 58.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -32.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $494.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $468.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $745.23 Million and $550.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.6% before falling -15% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.88% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -45.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.55% of the shares at 95.42% float percentage. In total, 187 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 104.87 Million shares (or 22.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mason Capital Management, LLC with 35.83 Million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $35.83 Million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 50,679,773 shares. This is just over 10.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.62 Million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about $17.62 Million.

