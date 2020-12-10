Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 10,449,053 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.86, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $10.52, putting it -79.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $7.22 Billion, with an average of 7.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give CVE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside on the day, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.07- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.48%, and 35.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.27%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 25.33 Million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.75, implying a decline of -1.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.06 and $8.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVE is trading 44.03% off suggested target high and -47.78% from its likely low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are +30.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -542.86% against -20.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -78.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.57 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.5% before jumping 11.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 175.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.44% annually.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders hold 17.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.3% of the shares at 78.74% float percentage. In total, 411 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ConocoPhillips. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 208Million shares (or 16.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $809.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 113Million shares, or about 9.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $439.56 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 69,656,045 shares. This is just over 5.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $270.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66.29 Million, or 5.39% of the shares, all valued at about $257.85 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored