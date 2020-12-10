CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares stood at 5,827,237 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CX share’s 52-week high remains $5.72, putting it -4.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $8.29 Billion, with an average of 19.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside on the day, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.72- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.3%, and 20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.11%. Short interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw shorts transact 6.59 Million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.2, implying a decline of -4.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.32 and $6.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CX is trading 24.31% off suggested target high and -39.31% from its likely low.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares are +103.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -350% against -1.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.21 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.15 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.26 Billion and $3.09 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.3% before jumping 1.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -87.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.2% annually.

CX Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.1, with the share yield ticking at 1.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.86% of the shares at 37.86% float percentage. In total, 283 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 89.18 Million shares (or 5.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $338.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 74.86 Million shares, or about 4.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $284.45 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 68,226,826 shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $259.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.29 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $154.76 Million.

