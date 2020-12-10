Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s traded shares stood at 2,291,376 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply a decline of -3.08% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The CATB share’s 52-week high remains $8.59, putting it -354.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $37.96 Million, with an average of 32.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CATB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside on the day, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.16 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 12.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.57%, and 38.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.02%. Short interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw shorts transact 444.22 Million shares and set a 94.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24, implying an increase of 1169.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CATB is trading 1169.84% off suggested target high and 1169.84% from its likely low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 54.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.56% of the shares at 43.61% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.05 Million shares (or 15.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.12 Million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $6.9 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 1,781,000 shares. This is just over 8.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 6.07% of the shares, all valued at about $7.05 Million.

