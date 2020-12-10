Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 66,544,514 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.69, to imply a decline of -3.73% or -$0.88 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $51.94, putting it -128.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.8. The company has a valuation of $25.05 Billion, with an average of 62.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.88.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside on the day, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.38 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 6.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.23%, and 17.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.36%. Short interest in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 86.03 Million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.59, implying a decline of -26.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCL is trading 10.18% off suggested target high and -55.93% from its likely low.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corporation & Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) shares are +30.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -267.5% against -15.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -403.2% this quarter before falling -836.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -72.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $142.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending February 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $326.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.78 Billion and $4.79 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -97% before falling -93.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & Plc insiders hold 10.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.83% of the shares at 48.75% float percentage. In total, 921 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 57.45 Million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $872.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 50.83 Million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $771.61 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,355,530 shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $248.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.95 Million, or 1.8% of the shares, all valued at about $196.57 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored