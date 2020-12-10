Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares stood at 1,062,208 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.44, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The CGC share’s 52-week high remains $29.52, putting it -7.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9. The company has a valuation of $10.18 Billion, with an average of 5.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside on the day, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.52 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 7.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.61%, and 15.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.49%. Short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw shorts transact 34.86 Million shares and set a 5.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.76, implying a decline of -24.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.5 and $32.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGC is trading 18.11% off suggested target high and -50.8% from its likely low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders hold 39.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.81% of the shares at 21.02% float percentage. In total, 482 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.54 Million shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.98 Million shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $42.62 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3,661,077 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 Million, or 0.7% of the shares, all valued at about $37.48 Million.

