Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 3,922,218 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.56, to imply a decline of -4.86% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $12.65, putting it -9.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.3. The company has a valuation of $4.58 Billion, with an average of 4.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a -4.86% downside on the day, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.65 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 8.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.44%, and 21.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.89%. Short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 14.82 Million shares and set a 6.89 days time to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are +17.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -312.5% against 17.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.3% this quarter before jumping 111.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $252.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $287.18 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $309.33 Million and $369.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.2% before falling -22.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -55.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.45% annually.

CCJ Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.93%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.72% of the shares at 67.84% float percentage. In total, 502 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.51 Million shares (or 5.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $217.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20Million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $201.96 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 12,909,533 shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.75 Million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $68.59 Million.

