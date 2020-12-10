Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares stood at 2,416,398 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decline of -2.68% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The BRQS share’s 52-week high remains $8.4, putting it -670.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.811. The company has a valuation of $48.12 Million, with an average of 2.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRQS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 1000.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRQS is trading 1000.92% off suggested target high and 1000.92% from its likely low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 26.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.03% of the shares at 23.28% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 10.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 270.89 Thousand shares, or about 0.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $273.59 Thousand.

We also have Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund holds roughly 61,731 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.67 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.01 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $12.13 Thousand.

