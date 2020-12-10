Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares stood at 2,295,953 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $176.7, to imply a decline of -4.28% or -$7.9 in intraday trading. The ZS share’s 52-week high remains $189.65, putting it -7.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35. The company has a valuation of $23.71 Billion, with an average of 4.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

After registering a -4.28% downside on the day, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $189.6 this Thursday, Dec 03, jumping 6.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.38%, and 37.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 280%. Short interest in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw shorts transact 7.96 Million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $177.77, implying an increase of 0.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130 and $215 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZS is trading 21.68% off suggested target high and -26.43% from its likely low.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zscaler, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares are +72.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.17% against 20.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -11.1% this quarter before jumping 14.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 41.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -283.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.62% annually.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler, Inc. insiders hold 43.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.24% of the shares at 74.92% float percentage. In total, 595 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.62 Million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $931.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.98 Million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $841.56 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,019,819 shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $284.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 953.1 Thousand, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about $134.09 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored